Over 1,600 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The mass vaccination of the population is underway in Atyrau region. In the past 24 hours 1,689 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«1,689 residents of the region have received the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. Of 1,689, 84 are healthcare workers, 59 are teachers, 38 are police officers, 17 are students, 184 are law-enforcement agencies workers, 32 are civil servants,» the regional healthcare department said in a statement.

17,736 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines from February 1 through April 26 in the region. The second component of Sputnik V vaccine was administered to 4,705 people.

37,200 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and 2,000 doses of locally developed QazVac vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region starting from February 1, 2021.

All residents of Atyrau region are eligible to get the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.