EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:31, 10 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1.6mln receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,686,733 have been given vaccines against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    As of May 10, 2021, a total of 1,686,733 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the country, the Health Ministry said.

    Almaty city is leading the nation in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccines given, administering the first jab to 253,174 people and both jabs to 122,625.

    Least vaccines were given in Mangistau region, with 32,453 people receiving the first jab and 10,595 – both.

    Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country on February 1, 2021.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!