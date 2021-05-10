Over 1.6mln receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,686,733 have been given vaccines against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Almaty city is leading the nation in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccines given, administering the first jab to 253,174 people and both jabs to 122,625.

Least vaccines were given in Mangistau region, with 32,453 people receiving the first jab and 10,595 – both.

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country on February 1, 2021.