    20:36, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1.7 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Over 1.7 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    With new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in multiple regions, strict anti-epidemic measures were urged, especially concerning imported cases and key locations which are currently vulnerable to spreading the virus.

    Disease control experts said the Delta variant is highly transmissible, yet still within the reach of existing vaccines.

    Reminders were given about vaccination and other containment measures, while travel has been suspended to areas with medium and high COVID-19 risks.


    World News
