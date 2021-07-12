Over 1.7 thou people under hospital treatment in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of July 11, Almaty city has registered 638 cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 576 symptomatic and 62 asymptomatic ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 35 people have been discharged from and 206 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

1,724 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 121 COVID-19 patients are placed in intensive care units, 17 are connected to artificial lung ventilators, 54 to non-invasive ventilators, and 42 to high flow oxygen devices.

3,255 coronavirus patients, including 2,932 with mild and moderate symptoms and 323 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.