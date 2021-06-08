Over 1,700 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,739 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Karaganda region - 293. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 182 COVID-19 recoveries. Shymkent city is ranked third with 166 people who beat novel coronavirus.

154 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 153 – Almaty city, 153 – in Kostanay region, 119 – in Pavlodar region, 99 – in Akmola region, 98 – in Aktobe region, 88 – in Turkestan region, 83 – in Atyrau region, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 36 – in Kyzylorda region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Mangistau region, and 17 – in Almaty region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 369,024 since the onset of the pandemic.