Over 1,700 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,711 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

565 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Almaty city. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 392 COVID-19 recoveries. 159 patients beat the novel coronavirus in Atyrau region. 124 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in West Kazakhstan region.

89 people made full recoveries in Almaty region, 89 – in Karaganda region, 78 – in Akmola region, 46 – in Aktobe region, 40 – in Pavlodar region, 30 – in Kostanay region, 28 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in North Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

In total, 228,089 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.