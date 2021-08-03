Over 1,700 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 102,839, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 29,138 are treated as in-patients and 73,701 as out-patients.

1,707 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 395 in critical condition, and 197 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has posted 7,481 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.

The country’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.