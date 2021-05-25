Over 1.7B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Over 1.7 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed on Tuesday.

China is the most vaccinated country with 527.25 million jabs, according to the data, followed by the US with nearly 287 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

India has administered 198.53 million jabs, the UK almost 61 million, and Brazil 58.52 million. Germany has reported giving nearly 45.4 million shots, France 32.8 million, and Italy 31.37 million.

The list continues with Turkey, which has administered more than 28.18 million jabs, followed by Russia, Mexico, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 134.39 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two jabs, so the number of jabs given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.47 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 167.35 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

