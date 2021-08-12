EN
    12:12, 12 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1.8 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - More than 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    China has stepped up efforts to prevent hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections and strengthen nucleic acid testing, as the country is reining in a resurgence of locally transmitted cases.

    Top priority should always be given to epidemic containment, said Ma Xiaowei, head of the NHC, warning against any slackness in the anti-virus fight.


