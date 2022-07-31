EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:41, 31 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,887 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    725 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 661 in Almaty, 141 in Shymkent, 64 in Zhetysu region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 24 in Abai region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 188 in Karaganda region, 24 in Ulytau region, 58 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 9 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 1,310,513


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!