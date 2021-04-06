Over 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,809 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 585 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second Almaty region with 278 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 242. Aktobe region and West Kazakhstan region have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 153 and 101 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

90 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 64 – in Atyrau region, 60 – in Akmola region, 39 – in Kyzylorda region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Pavlodar region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in Zhabmyl region, 24 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Turkestan region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 256,837 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.