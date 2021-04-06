Over 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 585 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second Almaty region with 278 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 242. Aktobe region and West Kazakhstan region have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 153 and 101 COVID-19 cases, respectively.
90 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 64 – in Atyrau region, 60 – in Akmola region, 39 – in Kyzylorda region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Pavlodar region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in Zhabmyl region, 24 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Turkestan region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.
In total, Kazakhstan has registered 256,837 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.