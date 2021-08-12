Over 1,800 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 113,155 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of August 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 30,769 patients are staying at hospitals, while 82,386 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,849 patients are in critical condition, 479 are in extremely severe condition and 215 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 7,747 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 664,524 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 548,362 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.