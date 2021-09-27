Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 485 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city with 186 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 184.
Pavlodar and Almaty regions added 164 and 162 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.
104 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 96 – in Akmola region, 95 – in East Kazakhstan region, 71 – in North Kazakhstan region, 62 – in Aktobe region, 53 – in Atyrau region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 50 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Shymkent city, 36 - West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Kyzylorda region, and 10 – in Mangistau region.
In total, Kazakhstan has registered 878,990 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.