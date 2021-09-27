Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,878 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 485 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city with 186 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 184.

Pavlodar and Almaty regions added 164 and 162 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

104 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 96 – in Akmola region, 95 – in East Kazakhstan region, 71 – in North Kazakhstan region, 62 – in Aktobe region, 53 – in Atyrau region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 50 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Shymkent city, 36 - West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Kyzylorda region, and 10 – in Mangistau region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 878,990 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.