Over 1,800 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,847 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

400 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Almaty city. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 264 COVID-19 recoveries. 245 patients beat the novel coronavirus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

152 people made full recoveries in Shymkent city, 124 – in Kostanay region, 108 – in West Kazakhstan region, 104 – in East Kazakhstan region, 88 – in Atyrau region, 75 – in Zhambyl region, 67 – in Pavlodar region, 65 – in Akmola region, 43– in North Kazakhstan region, 36 - Aktobe region, 26 – in Almaty region, 20 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Turkestan region, and 13 – in Mangistau region.

In total, 370,871 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.