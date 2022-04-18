EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 18 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 1,800 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,816 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 18 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    According to the commission, 127 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,689 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

    The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 16 and three more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented only 9 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,305,396 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,880 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!