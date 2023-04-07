Over 1,800 treated for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 7 some 1,801 people are being treated for coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

1,627 of them were tested positive for COVID-19, while 174 were diagnosed with COVID-19-like pneumonia.

174 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,627 are treated at home.

Four patients are in critical condition.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 52 new coronavirus cases.