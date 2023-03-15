Over 1,840 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 14, some 1,849 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 185 were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

131 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,718 are receiving at-home treatment.

Three patients are in critical condition, three in extremely critical, while three more are on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 114 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.