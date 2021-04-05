Over 1,900 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
Almaty city alone registered 611 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 368 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added 255 fresh daily infections. West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions reported 105 and 103 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.
88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 61 – in Aktobe region, 54 – in Pavlodar region, 52 – in Akmola region, 48 – in Shymkent city, 35 – in Kostanay region, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 26 – in Zhambyl region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in Turkestan region.
In total, 255,028 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.