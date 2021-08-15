Over 1,900 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,928 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of August 15, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 117,807 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection. 31,557 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 86,250 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,928 patients are in critical condition, 472 are in extremely severe condition and 234 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 7,427 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 687,259 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 566,613 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.