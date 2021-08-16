Over 1,900 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 119,547, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 31,910 are treated as in-patients and 87,637 as out-patients.

1,937 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 507 in critical condition, and 228 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 5,421 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.