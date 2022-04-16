EN
    11:37, 16 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 1,900 treated for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 16, some 1,921 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Out of which 141 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 1,780 receiving at-home treatment. 14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition, and 3 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and 5 recoveries.


