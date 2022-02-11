Over 1 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 1 mln people were administered the 1st component of the coronavirus vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Vaccination of the teens aged 12 and older continues in the region.

As of February 11 this year 1,052,258 were given the 1st shot. 181,674 were boosted or received the 3rd dose, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As of today, there were recorded 628,281 coronavirus cases, including 51,895 symptomatic. The most cases were reported in Balkhash region.

Over the past 24 hours the region detected 176 new coronavirus cases, including 136 symptomatic.