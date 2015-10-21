Over 1 mln people die in road traffic crashes each year, says WHO report

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - A report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that some 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes, a UN spokesman said here Monday.

Road traffic crashes are a leading cause of death globally and have taken an "unacceptable toll -- particularly on poor people in poor countries," said the WHO said in its global status report on road safety 2015.

The report noted that "a big gap still separates high-income countries from low- and middle- income ones where 90 percent of road traffic deaths occur in spite of having just 54 percent of the world's vehicles."

In the past three years, 79 countries have seen a decrease in the absolute number of fatalities while 68 countries have seen an increase, the report showed.

Europe, in particular the region's wealthier countries, has the lowest death rates per capita; Africa the highest, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The report also found that some vehicles sold in 80 percent of all countries worldwide fail to meet basic safety standards, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where nearly 50 percent of the 67 million new passenger cars were produced in 2014.

On a positive note, the number of deaths is stabilizing even though the number of motor vehicles worldwide has increased rapidly, as has the global population, said Dujarric.

According to the WHO, countries that have had the most success in reducing the number of road traffic deaths have achieved this by improving legislation, enforcement, and making roads and vehicles safer.

The global status report on road safety 2015 comprises a narrative text combining evidence, facts and best practices with conclusions drawn following the analysis of the data collected for 180 countries.

In November this year, the second Global High-Level Conference on Road Safety will be held in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 18-19.