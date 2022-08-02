EN
    Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 1,091 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyrgyzstan last week, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported Monday, Kabar reports.

    911 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 180 are hospitalized.

    During seven months of 2022, a total of 19 thousand 28 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan, of which 17 thousand 34 (89.5%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1 thousand 994 (10.5%) - clinically-epidemiological.

    A total of 203,776 positive cases have been revealed in the country since the start of the pandemic.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg

