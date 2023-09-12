Over 10,000 are on the wanted list in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the legal statistics and special records committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office as of today 10, 748 people are on the wanted list in Kazakhstan. Of which 2,176 went missing, Kazinform reports.

The highest number of missing people of 287 was recorded in Almaty city, 221 in Karaganda region, 170 in Pavlodar region, 167 in Almaty region. The majority of those went missing for various reasons are male (77%) aged between 30 and 49 years old. 1,634 left home and never returned. Besides, 2,372 persons are wanted for absconding during the investigation or trial. Notably, the majority of those wanted by police are male (89%) aged between 31 and 40 years old. Most of them are wanted for fraud (510), theft (318) and murders (146) in the cities of Almaty up to 514, 185 in Astana, 155 in Shymkent, 143 in Almaty region and 140 in Karaganda region.