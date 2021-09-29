Over 10,000 in Turkey enjoyed Kazakh orchestra’s performances

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Tattimbet Karaganda Orchestra of Kazakh Folk Instruments from Karaganda toured Turkey between September 16 and 27. More than 10,000 people at large got acquainted with the history of the Great Steppe told by dombra and kobyz, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh musicians gave concerts as part of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and Small Kurultai of Kazakhs. The orchestra performed in Alanya, Antalya, Hatay, Gaziantep, Istanbul and Konya.

The concert program was diverse. They played Dauletkerei, Kurmangazy, Tattimbet, Makhammmbet kuyis and modern songs of Nurgissa Tlendiyev, as well as the works of famous Turkish composers.