Over 10,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city in 24h

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,517 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past day. Of these, 88 were symptomless, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past day, 944 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from infectious hospitals. 651 people were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 5,963 COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the city’s infectious hospitals. 65 of them are on life support.

Since February 1 through August 16 817,196 people were inoculated with the first component of COVID vaccine in the city. In the past 24 hours, 5,396 people received the first jab of COVID vaccines. 5,273 doses of the second component were administered as well.

Presently, there are 160 vaccination rooms in the city. They function at healthcare facilities, schools, culture and sports facilities and even at shopping malls.