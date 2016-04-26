Over 10 Chinese companies agreed to invest $2 bln in Almaty region (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM More than 10 Chinese companies agreed to invest $2 bln in Almaty region following a two day visit of the region's delegation to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The delegates headed by Governor Amandyk Battalov signed 12 memorandums on investment with Chinese businessmen.

The Chinese side will likely invest in construction of solar and wind power plants, a wall panels production plant, a Kazakh-Chinese agricultural complex, an agricultural processing plant etc.

The delegation visited a number of leading enterprises of the XUAR.

On the first day of the visit, the Kazakh delegation surveyed a sugar plant with the capacity of 300 000 tons of sugar per annum. The sides discussed possible cooperation in sugar production industry.

After then, the delegation visited a furniture manufacturing workshop.

Following the visit, the parties signed a memorandum of mutually beneficial cooperation and started to discuss possible investment project in renewable energy sources.

Amandyk Battalov informed Chinese businessmen of the region’s potential and the opportunities for cooperation at the Khorgos Centre and in the territory of industrial zones.

On the second day of the visit, the delegation participated in a business forum, during which the Chinese side was familiarized with Zhetyssu area’s investment potential. As the head of the region noted, Chinese businessmen will be provided all required conditions for their activities.

In turn, Vice Chairman of the XUAR noted that Almaty region is a good platform for expansion and development of cooperation between the two regions, which will open new points of cooperation in economy, education, science and tourism.

