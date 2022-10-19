Over 10 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of October 19 some 10,840,432 people were administered the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 10,600,782 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

5, 584,450 people were revaccinated against COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

As earlier reported, 958 people are being treated for coronavirus infection so far. Over the past 24 hours 50 new COVID cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.