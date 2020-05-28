EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:17, 28 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 10 new COVID-19 cases detected in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 14 more cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    Of 14, nine cases have been registered in the city of Taldykorgan, three cases – in Alakol district, one case in Yeskeldin and one more case in Talgar districts.

    Of 14, three are children born in 2019, 2017, and 2016. The eldest patient among the recent cases was born in 1938, said press secretary of the regional administration Galymurat Zhukel.

    All patients have been isolated and transferred to infectious units of the regional hospitals.

    In total, 319 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region so far.


    Tags:
    Almaty region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!