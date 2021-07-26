Over 100,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Nur-Sultan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Karaganda pharmaceutical complex has released over 100,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine for the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the complex’s official Telegram channel.

According to the statement released by the complex, the vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan is carried out in line with the schedule and there is no lack of COVID vaccines.

«Today the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex released over 100,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine for Nur-Sultan. 103,085 doses of the second component of the Russian vaccine produced in Kazakhstan will be delivered to the city of Nur-Sultan,» the statement reads.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign 326,699 residents of the Kazakh capital received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second component was administered to 219,488 people.

In total, 5,145,055 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. 3,264,705 people were fully vaccinated.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik V.