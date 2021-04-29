Over 100,000 get 1st component of COVID vaccine in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 100,000 people in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have been vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine, deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«To date the first component of the vaccine has been administered to over 100,000 people and 16,000 have received both components,» Maken said at the roundtable dedicated to the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign.

The deputy akim revealed that healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, diplomatic services and people with chronic diseases were the first to get the anti-COVID vaccine.

In his words, the vaccine is available to residents of the city willing to get vaccinated.