    16:50, 04 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Over 100 billion tenge invested in Almaty as part of Universiade preparation

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 109 billion tenge was invested in construction and development of infrastructure for the World Winter Universiade-2017 from the state budget, Kazinform correspondent reports citing press service of Almaty city administration.

    Today Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Universiade Organizing Committee Imangali Tasmagambetov checked readiness of Universiade facilities.

    Akim of Almaty Baurzhan Baibek noted that Universiade has already had a huge impact on the development of the city and helped improve municipal services.

    "Construction of Universiade facilities has provided jobs for more than 1,550 SMEs and created more than 30 thousand jobs in construction and other industries. More than 9.2 billion tenge were paid in taxes. And more than 200 companies with 5 thousand employees, 80% of which are locals were involved in the operational preparation for the Universiade. Out of 12.3 billion tenge invested from the budget, 1.5 billion tenge  will be paid back as VAT only ", said Baibek.

