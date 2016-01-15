Over 100 bln tenge to be invested in Kazakhstan’s gasification project by 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 430 Kazakhstanis' houses will be have been gasified by 2018, Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik told a press conference in Astana today.

“10 out of 14 regions have already been provided with natural gas to date. 42% of the population use it now,” added the Minister.

According to him, 10 bln tenge were allocated from the budget to continue gasifying the regions. KazTransGas JSC has decided to invest additionally 93 bln tenge to supply gas and modernize gas networks in South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions.

66 settlements in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will be financed from the budget in 2016-2018 and around 160 thousand residents will receive natural gas.

Due to the national company’s financing, 270 thousand people will receive natural gas by 2018.