    21:18, 19 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 100 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated people reported in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 104 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated people in Kazakhstan, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Chairwoman of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aizhan Yessmagambetova, monitoring of COVID-19 cases happened after inoculation with either one or two doses is in place. She noted that there have been 541 cases of COVID-19 in people after receiving one jab of the vaccine and 104 cases – after inoculation with both doses.

    According to her, the people contracted the virus while in the incubation period, that is within 14 days.

    Earlier the Ministry of Health clarified the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country in 2020.


