Over 100 evacuated as fire erupts at residential complex in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 100 people were evacuated as a residential complex caught fire in Almaty city on Friday morning.

According to reports, the fire started on the 4th floor at the residential complex in Auezovskiy micro-district at 8:47 a.m.



Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 103 people, including 23 children. The fire was extinguished completely at 9:17 a.m.



The blaze damaged an area of 40 square meters.



No casualties or injuries were reported.