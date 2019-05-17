EN
    13:48, 17 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Over 100 events organized by Almaty-based Election Campaign Office of Nur Otan Party

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty-based Election Campaign Office of Presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has organized more than 100 events since the beginning of the pre-election agitation. 13,000 people participated in them, Kazinform reports.

    For instance, the election campaign team has visited Bread-Baking Plant No 7 and Almaty-based Locomotive Depot.

    On May 12, more than 200 public liaison offices of Presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were opened. The members of the team have received 316 citizens. For example, Gulzat Mamiyeva, a mother of 8 children, received a 3-room apartment under Bakytty Otbasy project on an easy-term loan," Chief of Almaty Election Campaign Office Rakhman Alshanov says.

    Besides, on May 13, national campaign Birge (Together) was launched across the country on the initiative of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The project will let each citizen of Kazakhstan submit his/her ideas and wishes to the candidate.

    Recall that the pre-election agitation of Presidential candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11.

    The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates.

