EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 100 homes and a school flooded in Atbasar town

    floods
    Photo: Kazinform

    Up to 100 homes and one school have been flooded in the town of Atbasar, Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    111 people, of whom 25 kids, have been evacuated. 411 personnel and over 60 vehicles of the local executive bodies and civil defense are deployed, said Yersain Koishibayev, official spokesperson of the emergency situations department of Akmola region.

    According to rescuers, up to 100 homes and one school have been flooded in the town of Atbasar. Around 200 houses and two schools are under the risk of flooding,

    The flood control measures are underway.

    Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency was declared in Atbasar district due to floods.

    People are being evacuated from the town of Atbasar.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Floods in Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!