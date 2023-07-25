Over 100 injured by huge hail in Veneto

ROME. KAZINFORM Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Thursday that 110 people had suffered injuries after the northeastern region was hit by a wave of extreme weather that included downfalls of huge hail stones.

Zaia said the people suffered the injuries after being hit by the hail or by glass it had broken, ANSA reports.

«I thank the rescuers and technicians who intervened immediately after the events and will continue to work to restore the situation to normality and assess the damage,» Zaia said.

«The hail that fell was absolutely out of the ordinary, with stones of ice that in some cases had diameters of over 10 centimetres» The governor has declared a regional state of emergency for the areas hit by the extreme weather.