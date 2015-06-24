Over 100 Kazakhstani enterprises help build EXPO 2017 facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 100 Kazakhstani enterprises are involved in the construction of facilities for the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

"National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC said in a statement that contracts made with these enterprises are worth more than KZT 88 billion. It was President Nursultan Nazarbayev who urged the company to attract local business to the construction and preparations for the exhibition. NC "Astana EXPO 2017" signed the memorandums of cooperation with akimats (administrations) of Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions as well as Astana city. Within the framework of these memorandums the company concluded 83 contracts with 65 enterprises from Astana city, 1 enterprise from North Kazakhstan region, 12 enterprises from Karaganda region, 2 enterprises from Pavlodar region, 1 enterprise from East Kazakhstan region and 2 enterprises from South Kazakhstan region. 13 suppliers of construction materials were attracted from Akmola region.