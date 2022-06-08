EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 08 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 100 patients with coronavirus treated at home

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presently 144 Kazakhstanis are being treated for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

    33 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, while there are also 111 at-home care patients.

    4 coronavirus patients are in serious condition and one is on life support.

    As reported earlier, 17 new coronavirus patients were recorded across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!