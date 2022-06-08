Over 100 patients with coronavirus treated at home

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presently 144 Kazakhstanis are being treated for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread.

33 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, while there are also 111 at-home care patients.

4 coronavirus patients are in serious condition and one is on life support.

As reported earlier, 17 new coronavirus patients were recorded across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.