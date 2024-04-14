Over 100 people evacuated from Atbasar city due to flooding

Up to 100 people have been evacuated due to flooding in Atbasar district, Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Akmola region, over 100 houses and one school have been flooded in Atbasar district. 20,500 cubic meters of water have been pumped away, and 1,500 bags of inert material have been laid in the past 24 hours.

111 people, including 10 people with disabilities, one pregnant woman and 25 children, have been evacuated. 123 personnel of the emergency situations department, local executive bodies and civil defense have been deployed, said Yersain Koishibayev, official spokesperson of the emergency situations department of Akmola region.

According to the internal policy department of Akmola region, 19 streets and many facilities have been inundated in Atbasar, including the secondary school no.1. 20 rescuers and five water-pumping vehicles are deployed on the spot.

It was also reported that the level of water in the Zhabai River reduced from 5.5 to 5 meters.