EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:05, 06 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Over 100 people killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan avalanches

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 100 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by heavy snow and avalanches, BBC reported.

    At least 45 people died in one village after an avalanche hit northeastern province of Nuristan in Afghanistan, turning out to be deadliest incident.

    Avalanche killed also 13 people in northern Pakistan.

    Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was hit by several avalanches too.

    "Avalanches have buried two entire villages," a spokesman for the Afghan ministry of natural disaster told news agency AFP of the Barg Matal area in Nuristan. 

    Rescuers are experiencing difficulties trying to reach trapped people, because of bad weather and snow-blocked roads. As many as 250 vehicles were evacuated from Kabul-Kandahar highway.

    The international airport of Kabul has been closed for snow and ice on the runway.

    Officials are warning about more avalanches due to continuing snow storms.

     

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!