Over 100 people killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan avalanches

LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 100 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by heavy snow and avalanches, BBC reported.

At least 45 people died in one village after an avalanche hit northeastern province of Nuristan in Afghanistan, turning out to be deadliest incident.

Avalanche killed also 13 people in northern Pakistan.

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was hit by several avalanches too.



"Avalanches have buried two entire villages," a spokesman for the Afghan ministry of natural disaster told news agency AFP of the Barg Matal area in Nuristan.

Rescuers are experiencing difficulties trying to reach trapped people, because of bad weather and snow-blocked roads. As many as 250 vehicles were evacuated from Kabul-Kandahar highway.

The international airport of Kabul has been closed for snow and ice on the runway.

Officials are warning about more avalanches due to continuing snow storms.