    10:16, 02 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 100 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 101,702 people are under COVID-19 treatment n Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Of the 101,702 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 28,541 are in-patients and 73,161 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,676, in critical condition – 402, and on artificial lung ventilation – 196.

    Notably, the country has reported 7,573 cases of and 4,681 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

    All areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.


