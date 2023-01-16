EN
    09:57, 16 January 2023

    Over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in S Korea's eastern province

    CHUNCHEN. KAZINFORM Around 10 vehicles were stranded for over a hour on a snow-covered road, with an estimated 100 traffic accidents reported, in the eastern mountainous province of Gangwon on Sunday, officials said, YONHAP reported.

    Many parts of Gangwon Province had heavy snow from Saturday to Sunday, including 55.9 centimeters of snowfall in the Misiryeong mountain ridge and 52.3 cm of snow in the Hyangrobong hill.

    Heavy snow blanketed a section of highway in the coastal county of Goseong around noon, stranding about 10 vehicles in the area.

    Drivers had struggled to steer their cars out of accumulated snow for about 1 1/2 hours before police, fire and military authorities removed snow.

    Several sections of roads in Sokcho and Yangyang were temporarily blocked as authorities had difficulties deploying snowplow trucks due to accumulated snow.

    Police estimated the latest snow caused more than 100 traffic accidents. No death or serious injuries has been reported.

    Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae convened a virtual emergency meeting of officials from cities and counties in the province and requested all-out works to remove snow on roads.


    Photo: Yonhap


