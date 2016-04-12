Over 1000 apartments to be built in W Kazakhstan in 2016

URALSK. KAZINFORM - 1,750 apartments will be built in West Kazakhstan region in 2016, according to akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov.

"As part of anti-crisis measures the region allotted 12 billion tenge on construction purposes in 2016. 15 residential complexes with total area of 130,000 square meters or 1,750 apartments will be built in the region in 2016," Mr. Kulginov told a press briefing on Tuesday.



According to him, 180 of those apartments will be constructed for young families and 675 - for depositors of Zhilstroysberbank.