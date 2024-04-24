Over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Astana since beginning of year

In three months of this year, the Kazakh capital recorded 1,063 measles cases, including 734 in children under 14, chief medical officer of Astana Sarkhat Beissenova said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Beissenova, 84% of those infected are unvaccinated, of whom 58% did not undergo vaccination and 36.5% have the immunization status unknown.

She went on to add that a total of 114,464 people or 94.6% of the eligible population have been vaccinated as part of additional mass immunization and catch-up immunization since November last year.