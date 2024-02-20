Over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Karaganda region since Jan

The measles situation remains unsteady in Karaganda region. 979 measles cases, including 578 confirmed cases, were detected in the region since the beginning of the year. 75% of those infected are children under 14 years old, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Over 85% of infected are unvaccinated. As of today, there are 174 measles beds at the infectious diseases hospitals with 65 beds occupied. 39 children are staying in hospitals, head of the regional healthcare department Bibigul Tolegenova said.

She stressed the only way to prevent the spread of measles is vaccination. Over 58,000 people were vaccinated against measles as part of an additional vaccination rollout.

More than 72,000 flu cases were reported in the region between October 1, 2023, and February 15, 2024. The most cases are detected in children under 14 years old.

Besides, 36 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region. All the patients are treated at home.

As earlier reported, medical facilities impose masking rules amid rising cases.