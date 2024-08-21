Over 10,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to Kazakhstan in 7M2024

10,134 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan and received the status of kandas as of August 1, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, 47.5% of the ethnic immigrants came from China. 37% arrived from Uzbekistan, 5.8% are from Turkmenistan, 5.2% from Mongolia, 3.2% from Russia and 1.3% came from other countries.

As of August 1, 2024, the share of ethnic immigrants of employable age has made 59%. 31.3% are underage children and 9.7% are pensioners.

Most of them were settled in workforce-deficit areas, namely in Akmola, Abai, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Those settling in the abovementioned areas enjoy the following benefits:

Lump-sum travel costs to the amount of 70MCI (monthly calculation indices) per each family member (258,400 tenge) and monthly housing rent and utility allowance for the period of 12 months, amounting from 15 to 30 MCI depending on the number of family members (from 55,300 to 110,700 tenge).

A total of 1,138,500 ethnic Kazakhs have come back to the historical motherland since 1991.