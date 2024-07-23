Over 100,000 fish juveniles rescued on drying Saryozek canal in Atyrau region

The information on mass death and asphyxiation of fish in Saryozek canal in the territory of Beibarys village of Atyrau region has been confirmed by the local ecology authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A commission, which included officials from Atyrau city ecology department, administration of Beibarys village and Kazvodkhoz, inspected the bank of the canal and discovered approximately 80 kilograms of dead fries.

“The information on mass death of fries has been confirmed. The total weight of dead fries is about 80 kilograms. Together with the local authorities we are collecting the fries for their further utilization in accordance with sanitary norms. Low level of water in Saryozek canal (40-50 centimeters) caused the death of fries. The regional ecology department collected water samples for laboratory testing. The rescue of juvenile fish is carried out jointly with the fishery protection service, local executive authorities, fishing industry and volunteers,” the Ministry of Agriculture says.

More than 100,000 juveniles were rescued, which included mostly common carps, breams, pikeperches, catfish and small crucian carps, with an average weight of 12-14 grams each. The rescue work is still ongoing.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture